49ers trade up in NFL draft, pick Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers traded up in the third-round of the 2021 NFL draft. They sent a pair of fourth-round picks to the Rams to jump to No. 88 while holding onto No. 102 in the third round. They moved up to pick Ohio State RB Trey Sermon.

49ers get: Pick No. 88

Rams get: Pick Nos. 117 and 121

Sermon spent his first three college seasons at the University of Oklahoma where he racked up 2,076 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 339 carries. He also caught 36 balls for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

He transferred to Ohio State last season and put together his best year. Sermon racked up 870 rushing yards on just 116 carries with four touchdowns.

Sermon is just the second running back drafted by the 49ers during the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era. Utah’s Joe Williams was their fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

    The 49ers announced they waived defensive back Obi Melifonwu on Friday. The team signed Melifonwu on Jan. 4. The Raiders made Melifonwu a second-round choice out of Connecticut in 2017. His only five appearances with the team came his rookie season. He played two games with the Patriots in 2018, his last game action.

    The San Francisco 49ers added some players to help new quarterback Trey Lance, drafting Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks in the second round and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the NFL draft. The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick Friday night to bolster the offensive line a night after taking Lance with the third overall pick.

    After starting the 2020 season 11-0, the Steelers fizzled in December, losing four of their final five games, including a 24-22 loss to the Browns in Week 17. At 12-4, Pittsburgh still won the division, but faced Cleveland again in the Wild Card round for the Browns' first playoff appearance since 2002. Cleveland took a 35-10 lead into the half, and while

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)