49ers trade LB Kwon Alexander to Saints
The 49ers have struck a deal with the Saints before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They’re sending linebacker Kwon Alexander to the Saints, offloading his bloated contract. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers will get a conditional fifth-round pick and likely a player in exchange for Alexander. A 2017 Pro Bowler with the Bucs, Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers in March of 2019. In 13 games over two seasons with San Francisco, the 26-year-old has tallied 64 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 4 passes defended, and 1 interception