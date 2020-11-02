The Saints and 49ers have reportedly hooked up to make a trade a day before the NFL’s trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers are sending veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick.

The 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract as a free agent in 2019 and missed eight games last year with a torn pectoral. He returned for the postseason and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.

Alexander has missed the last three games this season with an ankle injury. He has 30 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the five games he has played.

49ers trade Kwon Alexander to Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk