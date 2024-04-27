49ers trade down with Chiefs in Round 2 of the NFL draft, pick CB Renardo Green

The 49ers traded back one spot from the No. 63 pick in this year’s draft and selected Florida State cornerback Renardo Green with the final pick in the second round.

They sent pick Nos. 63 and 211 in the sixth round to the Chiefs in exchange for No. 64 and No. 173 in the fifth round.

San Francisco maintains its 10 picks in this year’s draft and slides up into the fifth round while moving back just one spot in the second round.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire