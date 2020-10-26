49ers' trade deadline plans for Dante Pettis unchanged by receiver injuries

49ers still plan to shop Pettis in wake of receiver injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dante Pettis has not been a factor for the 49ers so far this season, and he was inactive once again for their 33-6 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the 49ers reportedly had been shopping Pettis ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline, but after fellow receivers Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr. left the win over the Patriots with injuries, might San Francisco be more inclined to hang onto the embattled third-year wideout?

In a word: No.

It would appear San Francisco still intends on making Pettis available to other teams, even if the chances are slim that a deal gets done.

"I don't think it was real likely before," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of a potential Pettis trade following the win. "I don't think anything changes. That's stuff everyone talks about, especially with the deadline coming up. I'm not sure -- I think it's one week or 10 days or something. That's always a big time around now.

"I know Dante got mentioned a few days ago. We'll see if anything comes up that can help our team, but if it doesn't, I know Dante can help our team being on it too. So, we'll look into those injuries tomorrow and keep laying out all trade possibilities until the deadline's over."

Pettis, 25, has appeared in four games for the 49ers this season, though he does not have a single reception and has been limited to special teams duties. He is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract after the 49ers traded up to select him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Based on Pettis' performance this season (and last), it's highly unlikely the 49ers would get anything noteworthy in return for him.