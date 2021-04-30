49ers trade back from No. 43 with Raiders

Kyle Madson
The San Francisco 49ers were supposed to have the 43rd pick in the draft, but we’ll have to wait for their selection. They’re trading back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the details:

49ers get: Pick Nos. 48 (Round 2) and 121 (Round 4)

Raiders get: Pick No. 43 and a seventh-round selection.

A slew of quality players are still available, and scooping a fourth-round pick to move back five spots is a good idea that will allow them added flexibility later in the draft.

