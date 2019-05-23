49ers top draft pick Nick Bosa diagnosed with Grade 1 hamstring strain originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers suffered a big blow on Thursday when it was determined that No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa will miss the next few weeks of practice due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

#49ers: Nick Bosa has a grade 1 hamstring strain and will not practice the next few weeks while receiving treatment. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 23, 2019

Grade 1 is the lowest-degree of hamstring strain. Generally, it means tightness but the ability to walk normally. Still, it's safe to assume the next time #49ers DE Nick Bosa practices will be in training camp. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 23, 2019

The injury originally occurred during Tuesday's organized team activity. The 49ers are concluding the first of four consecutive weeks of on-field work.

It's been a while since Bosa has been on a football field, as he sustained a bilateral core muscle injury in the third game of last year and underwent surgery, bringing his final season at Ohio State to an early end.

So with this latest injury, Bosa will miss valuable time learning the 49ers' defensive scheme.