49ers' top pick Nick Bosa to miss preseason, at least, with ankle sprain

SANTA CLARA – 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sustained a significant ankle sprain that will knock him out for the entire preseason, at the very least.

General manager John Lynch, appearing on the KNBR Morning Show, said Bosa sustained an injury similar to a high-ankle sprain after a teammate fell on his lower leg during practice on Wednesday.

"We won't see in the preseason and we'll go from there," Lynch said.

"We'll get him right and he'll be a great player for a long time in this league."

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, was one of the team's standout players on the practice field during his rookie training camp.

Cornerback Jason Verrett also sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for a significant period of time.

