49ers' Tom Brady chatter will motivate Jimmy Garoppolo, Chris Simms says

Jimmy Garoppolo was unfazed by the 49ers' offseason discussions surrounding Tom Brady.

"It kind of comes with the territory," Garoppolo told The Athletic's Matt Barrows of the Brady noise. "It comes with the job."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were open about their thought process surrounding Brady, who eventually signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan and Lynch's willingness to talk publicly about Brady should put the pressure on Garoppolo to elevate his game during his second full season as a starter in Shanahan's system.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes all the chatter about his old mentor replacing him in the Bay will motivate Garoppolo to new heights.

"I think what they're trying to tell him there too is, 'We think you can play better, and, actually, we don't think you kind of played up to the standards we expect all the way through the year, too,'" Simms told Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk Live.



"I think that's something that Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be able to take away from this to realize, 'OK, they were truthful with me, and then the reality of the situation is that they're kind of saying that to me too. I need to buckle down on whatever it is, the details that they might feel, as an organization, I'm not quite as good at, or whatever it is on the field.'



"I think that, ultimately, is going to make Jimmy Garoppolo a better player."









Garoppolo had a solid first full season as a starter for the 49ers, throwing for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns while being the NFL's most accurate deep passer and leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth. But Garoppolo also threw 13 interceptions and defenses dropped another eight would-be interceptions. He also was helped by the way in which Shanahan calls game, relying on short, safe passes that can turn into long gains thanks to the YAC ability to of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and other weapons.

Last season, Garoppolo ranked third-lowest in Average Intended Air Yards (6.5) and second-lowest in Air Yards to the Sticks (minus-2.5), while his receivers led the NFL in yards after the catch at 6.6.

Garoppolo, however, was one of the most efficient red zone quarterbacks, completing 62.5 percent of his passes on throws inside the 10-yard line, including 16 touchdowns.

Garoppolo can be better. He knows that and so do Shanahan and Lynch.

The 49ers are built to win now. While their roster is loaded and they appear to be a dynasty in the making, championship windows can slam shut in an instant. Their defense and running game were good enough to come within seven minutes of a Super Bowl win last season.

While the defensive collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't Garoppolo's fault, he could have made more plays throughout the game to help secure the franchise's sixth title.

Garoppolo has the tools to be great and Shanahan will play a major role in Garoppolo's ascension from solid NFL quarterback to potential MVP candidate. In Matt Ryan's second full season in Shanahan's system, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback took a leap, throwing for almost 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns en route to winning the MVP.

Garoppolo can make a similar jump this year. Perhaps the Brady talk was just the push he needed.

