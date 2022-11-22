49ers new all-time leader in Monday Night Football wins

The 49ers dropped the Cardinals on Monday night, and with their win vaulted past the Pittsburgh Steelers on the all-time Monday Night Football wins list.

San Francisco’s 38-10 romp over Arizona was Monday night win No. 52 for the red and gold. They entered the night tied with Pittsburgh at 51 MNF wins.

Dallas is third on the list with 49, followed by the Dolphins (43) and Raiders (42).

Pittsburgh will get a chance to catch the 49ers soon though. They’re slated for a game against the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 12. That’ll be their only chance to catch San Francisco on the all-time MNF wins list this season.

Monday in Mexico City was the 49ers’ second MNF win of the season. They also knocked off the Rams in Week 4 to move into a tie with the Steelers.

If Pittsburgh loses in Week 12, the 49ers’ all-time lead is safe until at least next season. If the Steelers win, they’ll be back to deadlocked at 52 apiece.

