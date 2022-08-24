49ers need 'time' to know what Trey Lance capable of, John Lynch says

Lynch: 49ers need ‘time’ to know what they have in Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have handed Trey Lance the keys to the franchise this offseason despite the 22-year-old having just two starts under his belt and six total games during the 2021 NFL season.

San Francisco is gambling that Lance can take their offense to the next level since the North Dakota State product still has limited experience. As a result, there will be some growing pains that the 49ers need to consider when evaluating Lance this season.

General manager John Lynch spoke with KNBR’s Tolbert & Copes on Tuesday about when will the organization know what they have in Lance.

“... I think the fact of the matter is it is going to take some time to see exactly what we have, but we don’t just blindly believe in him,” Lynch told Tolbert & Copes. “He gives you a reason to believe day in, day out because we believe he’s made of the right stuff.”

Last season San Francisco saw the rookie quarterback throw five touchdowns in the handful of times Lance was on the field. However, in the 2022 NFL season, the 49ers will weigh the ups and downs to determine if the team does indeed have a true franchise quarterback.

Despite taking their time to evaluate Lance, Lynch stated that their quarterback does provide them with confidence that they indeed have the right guy under center.

“He’s got so many of the traits that make up a successful player at that position,” Lynch added.

“We know that he’s got tremendous arm talent, he’s got tremendous athleticism, and then I think the spirit we call it here, the intangibles, I think he checks all those boxes as well.”

Lance already made an impression following a 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Gray in the NFL preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12 at Levi’s Stadium.

If Lance provides them with many of those plays in his first year as a starter, it might make the 49ers’ evaluation process a lot easier.

