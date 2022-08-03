49ers tight end Jordan Matthews out for NFL season with torn ACL

49ers tight end Matthews out for season with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Veteran Jordan Matthews, who was continuing his quest to remain in the NFL as a tight end with the 49ers, sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice on Tuesday.

An MRI examination revealed Matthews sustained a torn ACL, the 49ers announced on Wednesday.

He left practice before team drills began on Tuesday. A day later, he was seen leaving the team’s Santa Clara facility on crutches with a brace on his left knee.

Matthews, 30, spent seven seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. He caught 274 passes for 3,288 and 22 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

After appearing in only the first two games of the 2020 season with the 49ers, he was released. He came back last season as a tight end. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and appeared in just one game.

Matthews got off to a good start in training camp and appeared to have a legitimate chance to win a roster spot as one of the team’s backups behind Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle.

Charlie Woerner, the team's top backup last season, continues to go through physical therapy after undergoing core muscle surgery in the offseason. Woerner is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The other tight ends on the roster are Ross Dwelley, Tanner Hudson, Tylor Kroft and Troy Fumagalli.

