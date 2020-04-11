49ers tight end would be ideal NFL spot, Arsenal's Rob Holding says

When hearing that a soccer player wants to try his hand at American football, they often are designated as punters or kickers, with the occasional wide receiver or defensive back thrown into the mix.

One position that you don't usually hear them try is tight end, a role that generally requires one to be both tall and strong enough to handle the dueling pass-catching and inside run blocking requirements of the position.

But when Arsenal center back Rob Holding was asked what NFL team and position he'd want to play, he chose to go after George Kittle's spot as the Niners' tight end.

Q: If you were to play NFL which position would you most want to play & who for?#AskRob

- @JonBooth_74



A: TE for the @49ers! 👋🏻 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kE0ILnXMDs





— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 7, 2020

"For the team, I'd probably choose [the] San Francisco 49ers," Holding said. "I think they have one of the nicest kits, with the gold and the white and the red, and it's in California where the sun is so, why not."

Holding certainly has the height, coming in at 6-foot-2. But his 178-pound frame doesn't match up well with Kittle's sturdy 249 pounds, although the tight end did notice that Holding might be gunning for his job.

👀 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 7, 2020

All kidding aside, it's hard to disagree with Holding about those red and gold uniforms the 49ers take the field in each week.

