Outside of one costly mistake, George Kittle dominated the Falcons on Sunday in the 49ers' 29-22 last-second loss at Levi's Stadium.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 200 yards -- 134 went to Kittle. Garoppolo completed 22 passes and 13 of those landed in the star tight end's hands. For yet another impressive showing, Kittle landed on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week.

Kittle earned a 91.6 grade for the game, and now has a 94.6 overall grade for the season. Through Week 15, Kittle has the highest PFF grade ever for a tight end, eclipsing Rob Gronkowski's 92.0 grade in 2011.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kittle now has 73 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns, despite missing two games with ankle and knee injuries. On Sunday, he passed Hall of Famer Mike Dikta to have the most receiving yards ever by a tight end through three seasons.

The 26-year-old is up to 2,780 career receiving yards in 45 games, and the 49ers still have two regular-season games remaining this year.

[RELATED: Why Juszczyk believes facing Falcons' D was good for 49ers]

Oh yeah, and he can block.

Bah gawd George Kittle pic.twitter.com/lGiP6pViXe — Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) December 15, 2019

Though his huge performance wasn't enough against Atlanta, Kittle is putting on a show for the ages this season.

49ers tight end George Kittle makes Pro Football Focus Team of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area