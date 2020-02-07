Garrett Celek announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after eight seasons with the 49ers.

"I can't thank the 49ers organization enough for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and all of the countless relationships I've made along the way, especially my Tight Ends, thanks for supplying me with endless stories and memories. Niner Faithful, thank you for cheering me on these past 8 seasons, love y'all, Celektime is clockin out," Celek wrote on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Celek, 31, said before the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV that he was contemplating retirement. On Friday, a decision was announced.

[RELATED: 49ers' Shanahan, Lynch start to shift focus to 2020 season]

Celek underwent surgery in June to repair a herniated disk at the L-4 and L-5 levels. He began the season on injured reserve and appeared in five games before his back flared up. The 49ers placed him on IR in mid-December. He said he will not require another surgical procedure on his back.

The veteran tight end did not catch any passes this season, and finishes his career with 82 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 91 games.

49ers tight end Garrett Celek retires from NFL after eight seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area