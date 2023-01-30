49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run.

But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and the 49ers were forced to insert Josh Johnson - their fourth quarterback of the season.

Playing four quarterbacks in the season was a high-mark for the NFL, and the Chicago Bears were one of the six teams to play four quarterbacks this year.

For the 49ers, Trey Lance started the season and was injured in Week 2. Then replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 after Garoppolo suffered a foot injury. And of course Johnson coming into play for the injured Purdy on Sunday.

For the Bears, Justin Fields played the majority of the season as the starter. Fields was injured and Trevor Siemian started in Week 12. Nathan Peterman started in Week 18, the Bears electing not to start Fields to prevent further injuries.

And in that Week 18 loss to the Vikings, Tim Boyle played several series along side Peterman.

The other teams to play four quarterbacks this season were the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. No one did it as well as San Francisco, though.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.