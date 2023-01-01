49ers tie Raiders on Brock Purdy TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers didn’t face much resistance on their first offensive series Sunday. Christian McCaffrey did a lion’s share of the work on the eight-play, 67-yard drive. He carried the ball three times for 53 yards, and his 37-yard dash set the 49ers up with a first-and-goal at the 1. Two plays later it was Brock Purdy finding a wide open Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

