49ers tie Packers on touchdown off blocked punt

The San Francisco 49ers’ special teams are doing what the offense can’t Saturday in Green Bay: Putting points on the scoreboard.

A blocked punt in the fourth quarter by Jordan Willis was recovered by Talanoa Hufang, who took the ball into the end zone, and suddenly the NFC Divisional Round game was tied 10-10 deep in the fourth quarter.

The punt by Corey Bojorquez was coming on a fourth-and-19.

The play was the second huge one by the Niners’ special teams. Jimmie Ward blocked a Mason Crosby field-goal attempt at the end of the first half that would have given Green Bay a 10-0 lead.