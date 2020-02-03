49ers tie game on Kyle Juszczyk touchdown

The 49ers didn’t take the ball completely out of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s hands after an interception.

But they certainly made it easy for him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers tied the game at 10-10 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, capping a patient drive.

They got back to their traditional running platform, giving the ball to both Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert, and continuing to use wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the short areas.

Samuel leads the team in rushing and receiving yards at the moment, as they’re using him as a safety net rather than taking many chances downfield after the pick.