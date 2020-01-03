49ers tickets re-selling for highest amount in NFL divisional round

Jessica Kleinschmidt

You can cheer on the 49ers, but it'll cost ya ... at least in person. And it'll cost a pretty penny at that.

As San Francisco heads to the divisional round, the ticket prices to witness the home game on Jan. 11 average around $506 for resale seats. That's the most expensive among all of the postseason teams:

The Ravens, who have had an impressive season of their own being led by Lamar Jackson, are close behind with an average resale value of $463. 

These prices could, of course, change between now and game day, but it's interesting that they're almost double the price of Patriots' divisional tickets. 

Check out the overall prices:

