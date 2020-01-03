You can cheer on the 49ers, but it'll cost ya ... at least in person. And it'll cost a pretty penny at that.

As San Francisco heads to the divisional round, the ticket prices to witness the home game on Jan. 11 average around $506 for resale seats. That's the most expensive among all of the postseason teams:

According to Ticketmaster, resale seats for the #49ers' first home playoff game at Levi's stadium are going for an average of $506 right now, most among all home postseason teams. Ravens are only team close at $463. Nobody else over $356. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Ravens, who have had an impressive season of their own being led by Lamar Jackson, are close behind with an average resale value of $463.

These prices could, of course, change between now and game day, but it's interesting that they're almost double the price of Patriots' divisional tickets.

[RELATED: Sherman earns $2M contract bonus for All-Pro selection]

Check out the overall prices:

Story continues

According to Ticketmaster, 49ers tickets for the divisional round are reselling at the highest average playoff price in the NFL - at over $500 a seat...



Eagles: $356

Saints: $324

Texans: $246

Patriots: $288

Chiefs: $252

Packers: $314

Ravens: $463

49ers: $506

















— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 3, 2020

49ers tickets re-selling for highest amount in NFL divisional round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area