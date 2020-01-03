49ers tickets re-selling for highest amount in NFL divisional round
You can cheer on the 49ers, but it'll cost ya ... at least in person. And it'll cost a pretty penny at that.
As San Francisco heads to the divisional round, the ticket prices to witness the home game on Jan. 11 average around $506 for resale seats. That's the most expensive among all of the postseason teams:
According to Ticketmaster, resale seats for the #49ers' first home playoff game at Levi's stadium are going for an average of $506 right now, most among all home postseason teams. Ravens are only team close at $463. Nobody else over $356.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 3, 2020
The Ravens, who have had an impressive season of their own being led by Lamar Jackson, are close behind with an average resale value of $463.
These prices could, of course, change between now and game day, but it's interesting that they're almost double the price of Patriots' divisional tickets.
Check out the overall prices:
Eagles: $356
Saints: $324
Texans: $246
Patriots: $288
Chiefs: $252
Packers: $314
Ravens: $463
49ers: $506
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 3, 2020
