49ers throw locker room party after NFC West-clinching win over Seahawks

The 49ers capped off an incredible regular season with a thrilling, heart-stopping 26-21 win over the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night.

Considering the 49ers finished with a 4-12 record last season, winning the NFC West and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-3 record is an impressive achievement, one that deserves to be celebrated.

So that's exactly what the 49ers did after the game.

Several players posted videos on their Instagram Stories of the wild party inside the visitor's locker room in Seattle.

Needless to say, they were pretty jacked up about the victory.

Emmanuel Sanders got the Bump boxx in his celebration.



(Via Emmanuel Sanders IG stories) pic.twitter.com/phcPBzV3nQ



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 30, 2019

From DeForest Buckner's IG stories. pic.twitter.com/gNUf0K1Tzt — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 30, 2019

Deebo Samuel celebrating after his big game in the 49ers win.



(Via Deebo's IG stories) pic.twitter.com/9XOM15DCJK



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 30, 2019

Kwon Alexander is hyped to be an NFC West champ.



(Via Kwon's IG stories. pic.twitter.com/weQkgS5bIg



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 30, 2019

Inside the victorious 49ers locker room.



(Via Sheldon Day/IG) pic.twitter.com/lrMDB7AItx



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 30, 2019

The win over the Seahawks gives the 49ers a much-needed week off. After the wild-card games, San Francisco will host the NFC divisional-round game on Saturday, Jan. 11.

For now, though, the 49ers aren't thinking about their next game. They are soaking in this massive win.

