49ers throw locker room party after NFC West-clinching win over Seahawks

Ali Thanawalla

The 49ers capped off an incredible regular season with a thrilling, heart-stopping 26-21 win over the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night.

Considering the 49ers finished with a 4-12 record last season, winning the NFC West and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference with a 13-3 record is an impressive achievement, one that deserves to be celebrated.

So that's exactly what the 49ers did after the game.

Several players posted videos on their Instagram Stories of the wild party inside the visitor's locker room in Seattle.

Needless to say, they were pretty jacked up about the victory.

The win over the Seahawks gives the 49ers a much-needed week off. After the wild-card games, San Francisco will host the NFC divisional-round game on Saturday, Jan. 11.

For now, though, the 49ers aren't thinking about their next game. They are soaking in this massive win.

