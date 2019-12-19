Not since the days of the famed "Million Dollar Backfield" more than five decades ago has the 49ers enjoyed this combination of talent and balance in their offensive backfield.

San Francicsco running backs Raheem Mostert (662), Matt Breida (607) and Tevin Coleman (500) have each rushed for more than 500 yards through 14 games this season.

It is only the second time in 49ers history three players each have registered at least 500 yards rushing in a single season.

In 1954, three of the four members of the "Million Dollar Backfield" achieved the 500-yard mark. Each is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Joe Perry (1,049), John Henry Johnson (681) and Hugh McElhenny (515).

Quarterback Y.A. Tittle, also a Hall of Famer, was the other member of the backfield.

For the record, Coleman, Mostert and Breida will make a combined $6.8 million this season in salary and bonuses.

49ers' three running backs finally match famed 'Million Dollar Backfield' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area