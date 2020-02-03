49ers go three-and-out after Chiefs TD

The last time Kyle Shanahan was involved in a Super Bowl, his team blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots.

The 49ers were up 20-10 on the Chiefs, but that lead is feeling awfully precarious at the moment. The Chiefs scored to cut that lead to three points and the 49ers were forced to punt after three offensive plays to give the ball right back.

Chris Jones batted down a pass on second down and Jimmy Garoppolo threw incomplete on third down to lead to the quick punt.

The Chiefs now have about five minutes left to pull off a comeback win for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.