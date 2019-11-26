49ers think Robbie Gould is “real close” to returning

The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back in the lineup on Sunday night, but they were still missing a handful of injured players during their win over the Packers.

Some of those players could be back for this Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that kicker Robbie Gould is at the top of that list. Gould has missed three games with a quad injury and looks like a good bet to play in Baltimore.

“I think he’s real close,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Like I said last week, if it was probably another position he would have gone. I know Robbie wants to go, but we’re going to be smart with that and we’re going to make sure that he is 100 percent and I think he’s getting very close to there. I know he was close to that last week so we’ll see how he is here on Wednesday.”

Chase McLaughlin had a bad miss in his first game with the Niners, but has made all seven of his other field goal attempts and all eight of his extra point tries. Gould is 13-of-20 on field goals and 26-of-26 on extra points.

Left tackle Joe Staley and running back Matt Breida could also work their way back into the lineup this week, but the pass rush may be without Dee Ford for another week.