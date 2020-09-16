49ers say they'll ban fan who racially abused Budda Baker on Instagram

49ers say they’ll ban fan who sent racist DMs to Cards’ Baker originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A day after Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker revealed he received racist direct messages on Instagram from a 49ers fan, the 49ers said in a statement they are trying to identify the sender and ban them from all future games and team events.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers.



There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lq6ilmMDRt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2020

"The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker," the statement read. "The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, we are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events.

"Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work."

Baker, who is Black, tweeted screenshots of three Instagram direct messages on Monday, a day after Arizona beat San Francisco, from a 49ers fan who called the safety multiple racist slurs. The sender called Baker the N-word four times and accused him of "trying to go after the knees" of 49ers players.

George Kittle, the 49ers' star tight end, sustained a knee sprain late in the second quarter when the Cardinals safety tackled him as he landed. Kittle retweeted the 49ers' statement Tuesday saying they would ban the fan once identified.

Jed York, the 49ers' CEO, also retweeted the statement. York called for other sports teams to follow the 49ers' lead by banning fans who "seek to tear others down with racial slurs and threats of violence."

Sadly, these incidents occur far too often. Permitting these individuals to go unchecked allows racism and hate to spread. I urge other teams in the world of sport to consider our policy of banning those who seek to tear others down with racial slurs and threats of violence. https://t.co/iLjPSukvz2 — Jed York (@JedYork) September 15, 2020

The account in Baker's screenshots no longer is active on Instagram.