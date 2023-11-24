How 49ers' Thanksgiving win vs. Seahawks impacts NFL playoff picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field had major NFL playoff implications, and San Francisco certainly played like it.

After their 31-13 win over the Seahawks on Thanksgiving, the 49ers gave their first-place position in the NFC West some padding and grabbed hold of the conference's No. 2 seed after the Detroit Lions fell to the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day.

While the Lions and 49ers both are 8-3 after their Week 12 games, San Francisco (6-1 against the NFC this season) holds the conference tiebreaker over Detroit (5-2) and boasts a better divisional record. The Seahawks, meanwhile, slid down to the No. 7 seed after their loss to the 49ers.

San Francisco, now with an 8-3 record on the 2023 NFL season, sits above Seattle and its 6-5 record in the divisional standings. And in the NFC as a whole, here's where the playoff picture currently stands:

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles -- 9-1

2. San Francisco 49ers -- 8-3

3. Detroit Lions -- 8-3

4. New Orleans Saints -- 5-5

5. Dallas Cowboys -- 8-3

6. Minnesota Vikings -- 6-5

7. Seattle Seahawks -- 6-5

***

8. Green Bay Packers -- 5-6

9. Los Angeles Rams -- 4-6

10. Atlanta Falcons -- 4-6

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers --4-6

12. Washington Commanders -- 4-8

13. New York Giants -- 3-8

14. Chicago Bears -- 3-8

15. Arizona Cardinals -- 2-9

16. Carolina Panthers -- 1-9