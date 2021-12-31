49ers, Texans injury reports: QB Nate Sudfeld elevated from practice squad

Matt Maiocco
·2 min read
49ers elevate Sudfeld from practice squad; Mitchell questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- With Jimmy Garoppolo listed as doubtful to be available to face the Houston Texans on Sunday, the 49ers activated quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad.

Sudfeld was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Currently, the only 49ers player on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list is punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who remains a possibility to be available to play against the Texans. If Wishnowsky does not get cleared, Colby Wadman, formerly of the Denver Broncos, would handle the punting and place-holding duties.

Sudfeld was active for two previous games this season but did not play. He was the backup to Trey Lance in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals and served the same role two weeks later as Garoppolo’s backup against the Indianapolis Colts.

From 2017 to 2020, Sudfeld appeared in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lance is in line to make his second NFL start on Sunday. Garoppolo did not practice this week after sustaining a torn ligament in his right thumb in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 23.

RELATED: Lance feels better prepared for likely start vs. Texans

The 49ers hope running back Elijah Mitchell will be available to return to action. The team's leading rusher missed the past three games due to a knee injury.

Mitchell has 759 yards and five touchdowns on 165 rushing attempts for a 4.6-yard average.

49ers injury report

Out: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

Doubtful: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Texans injury report

Out: QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related - personal matter)

Questionable: WR Chris Conley (knee), S A.J. Moore (illness), CB Jimmy Moreland (illness)

