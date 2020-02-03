49ers' Tevin Coleman is all too familiar with Super Bowl heartbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Not being able to do anything to prevent his team from blowing a double-digit lead in the second half of a Super Bowl has become an all-too-familiar feeling for 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.

It happened three years ago when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. And it happened again Sunday night in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

"It definitely feels the same," Coleman said. "It definitely feels the same. You want to come down with that thing. You want to be champs. But we didn't come down with it."

Just two weeks after suffering a dislocated right shoulder, Coleman made the start on Sunday night. He carried the ball five times for 28 yards.

But the 49ers' offense stalled on Sunday night at a point in the game when they could have applied the pressure and built on their 20-10 lead.

"They made good plays. They made big plays," Coleman said. "Congrats to them, but we definitely didn't get the job done, and it hurts.

"They made plays on defense, and we didn't make the plays on offense. That's what it boils down to."

Three years ago, Coleman scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to give the Falcons a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in the middle of the third quarter. Atlanta did not score again, allowing the Patriots to score 25 unanswered to send the game into overtime. The Patriots finished off a 34-28 victory with a touchdown on their first drive of overtime.

On Sunday, the 49ers' offense stalled after Raheem Mostert gave the 49ers a 20-10 lead with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Patrick Mahomes rallied Kansas City, while the 49ers did not get anything going on offense the rest of the way.

Coleman left Atlanta as a free agent last offseason to sign with the 49ers. He said he enjoyed the experience of playing with the club and his former Falcons offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan. But he left Hard Rock Stadium feeling completely unfulfilled after again finishing as the second-best team in the NFL.

"It was definitely a great season for the whole team, but this is what we came down here for, to win, and we didn't get that done," Coleman said. "It's going to hurt for a little bit, but we're going to come back stronger, for sure."

