49ers' Tevin Coleman shoulder was out of socket for approximately 25 minutes

SANTA CLARA – Running back Tevin Coleman was in the most pain of his life on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

His right shoulder was dislocated in the second quarter of the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game when he reached out to brace his fall after being tripped up in the second quarter. His upper arm popped out of his shoulder socket and remained out for nearly a half-hour, he said.

"They had to do X-ray, just to make sure it wasn't broken, and that took some time," Coleman told NBC Sports Bay Area. "Then, that's when they popped it back in. I wasn't crying, but it was real painful. I couldn't even walk. That's how painful it was."

Coleman remained on the turf at Levi's Stadium while members of the 49ers' athletic training and medical staffs attended to him. When he got to his feet, the pain was overwhelming to the point Coleman required the use of a cart to take him back to the locker room.

Coleman said his arm remained out of its socket for approximately 25 minutes before staff members grabbed his shoulder and forced it back in, he said.

Coleman did not practice this week, though he went through walk-through on Friday. The 49ers were required to submit a status report on Friday as if there were a game on Sunday. Coleman is listed as questionable. But he still has more than a week to strengthen his shoulder before Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.

"I feel good," he said. "Still working, still trying to get my range of motion back. Just listening to the doctors and trying to get back.

"It's weak. I'm not all the way there."

When asked if he thought he would be able to play, Coleman was noncommittal. He said he absolutely will play . . . if he is physically able.

"I don't know," Coleman said. "I'm still working with the doctors and see what they tell me, listening to the and see how I feel next week.

"I'm going to try my best to get out there and play. This is the Super Bowl. I don't want to sit out for that."

Coleman said he would prefer not to wear a harness on his shoulder because he does not like to have his movements restricted in any way. He said a decision will be made after the Super Bowl if surgery will be required.

