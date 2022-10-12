49ers' Tevin Coleman proves himself again as 'Mr. Reliable' upon return

'Mr. Reliable' Coleman proves himself again upon 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. — During his first stint with the 49ers, running back Tevin Coleman caught 26 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in 26 games.

But the ability he showed Sunday as a receiver out of the backfield was no surprise to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Coleman’s offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

“He had four catches for 130 versus the Broncos in 2016,” Shanahan said, short-changing Coleman his accurate total of 132 yards.

Injuries to starter Elijah Mitchell and rookie Ty Davis-Price forced the 49ers to sign Coleman, 29, after he was among the final cuts of the New York Jets this summer.

Coleman had a big role Sunday behind starter Jeff Wilson in the 49ers’ 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers with one touchdown rushing and one receiving.

His leaping 30-yard reception over safety Myles Hartfield helped set up a field goal, too.

“We wanted to get him on the go-route,” Shanahan said. “That was planned. Everything else was screens, and he did a good job on the check downs.”

The deep pass play called for the ball to go to Coleman if he was matched against a linebacker in single coverage. Instead, the Panthers had a safety covering him. But quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not have much time to make a decision before he was clobbered on a blitz.

“He’s just Mr. Reliable,” Garoppolo said of Coleman, who finished the game with three receptions for 44 yards. “He really is. He’s one of those guys that you know where he’s going to be. You know he’s going to do the right thing.

“Whenever you have a guy like that, as a quarterback, you can put that ball up and trust him. It’s fun. I didn’t even see the play but I heard it was awesome.”

Coleman spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the 49ers. He was a starter during the team's Super Bowl run.

He said it was awesome to prove that he still has what it takes to play in the NFL in his eighth season as a professional.

He admitted some questions entered his mind after the regular season began and he was not on an NFL roster for the first time since he entered the league in 2015 as a third-round pick of the Falcons.

“You definitely have a little bit of doubt,” Coleman said. “Just not getting a lot of carries and a lot of touches. And just coming from where I came from, the Jets. I showed that I still have it. It was definitely fun out there to play with this team.”

Coleman remains on the 49ers’ practice squad but he could to have another key role for the team on Sunday when he returns to Atlanta, where he makes his offseason home.

Davis-Price is recovering well from an ankle sprain and could be back on the practice field this week at the Greenbrier Resort. The 49ers return to action against the Falcons on Sunday in Week 6.

After what he believed was a good training camp and preseason with the Jets, Coleman is surprised — but grateful — to be back with Shanahan and the 49ers.

“Everything was good (with the Jets), but they released me,” Coleman said. “I was just real surprised and happy to come back here and see the familiar faces. And the vibe that was here. It was amazing. Everybody loved me coming back. It was just a great feel for me.”

