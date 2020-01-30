49ers' Tevin Coleman looks 'good,' appears ready for Super Bowl role

MIAMI, Fla. -- There is no guarantee Raheem Mostert will be the 49ers' featured back on Sunday, despite setting a 49ers record with 220 yards rushing in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tevin Coleman is back, and coach Kyle Shanahan will face some decisions in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"They all could be our No. 1 back at any time," Shanahan said Wednesday. "It's not as stressful of a decision as you guys would think for us because they all do such a good job."

Coleman, who sustained a dislocated right shoulder in the NFC Championship Game, was limited at practice on Wednesday after sitting out practices last week.

Coleman rushed for 105 yards in the 49ers' win over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the playoffs, setting up Mostert to take over against the Packers. And third-string running back Matt Breida is still a threat.

It looks as if Coleman will be back in action Sunday. Shanahan told a pool reporter he expects all of the 49ers players to be available to play against the Chiefs.

Coleman took handoffs during 11-on-11 work. According to the pool report, he was upbeat, slapping teammates' hands and leaping after one play.

"You always want to look at the health of the guys, and Tevin looked good today," Shanahan said. "It's a shoulder injury so there are no issues with his legs. He's running very well, like he always does when he's healthy."

Shanahan said the team will continue to monitor Coleman's condition and his pain tolerance.

"Running backs in this league take a beating, so you want to watch them throughout the week and how their legs are, how smooth they're running. We're not tackling anything out there, but how much they press their blocks, how much do they hit the right hole, how much can they do at full speed without having to slow down and come to a stop before they cut.

Shanahan said his running backs are in a "pretty good groove" every week and that is why he does not go into games set on who is going to get most of the carries.

