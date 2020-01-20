49ers' Tevin Coleman dislocated shoulder, could play in Super Bowl 54

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Tevin Coleman sustained a dislocated right shoulder and has a chance to return to action in the Super Bowl, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan spoke Monday afternoon before the 49ers received results of Coleman's MRI examination..

Shanahan said he did not want to speculate about Coleman's availability for the game, but he said generally a dislocation of that nature requires a week to rest and another week to have a chance to play.

The 49ers advance to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The 49ers turned to Raheem Mostert after Coleman's injury and he set the 49ers record for rushing yards in a game – regular season or postseason. Mostert had 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 attempts.

Matt Breida served as the backup running back with Coleman out. Jeff Wilson, who remains on the team's 53-man roster, was inactive for the game. Wilson would be active for the Super Bowl if Coleman is unavailable.

Coleman sustained shoulder injury early in the second quarter. After Packers safety Adrian Amos tripped up Coleman on a running play, Coleman reached out with his right arm to brace his fall.

Coleman was in obvious pain as he received attention from the team's medical staff. He left the field on cart. Afterward, Shanahan said he was optimistic Coleman could return to play in the Super Bowl.

"I think there will be a good chance," he said.

Coleman played just eight snaps against the Packers on Sunday. He carried six times for 21 yards.

Coleman played a huge role in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs with 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. On the season, Coleman gained 544 yards and six touchdowns with a 4.0 average.

