49ers tender RFA Jauan Jennings at the second-round level

If anyone wants to sign wide receiver Jauan Jennings away from the 49ers this offseason, it'll cost them a second-round pick.

The 49ers announced that they have tendered Jennings as a restricted free agent on Monday and multiple reports say they've applied the second-round tender on him. That carries a salary of $4.89 million and the 49ers will have the right to match any offer Jennings accepts from another team.

If they choose not to match, the other team will have to send a second-round pick to them in return.

Jennings has 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 45 regular season games since joining the Niners as a 2020 seventh-round pick. He also threw and caught touchdown passes in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in February.