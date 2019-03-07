49ers tender one-year contracts to three RFAs; move on from Pierre Garçon

49ers tender one-year contracts to three RFAs; move on from Pierre Garon originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The San Francisco 49ers announced several roster moves as they look towards free agency. One of the most important of these moves was keeping running back and special teams ace Raheem Mostert in Santa Clara.

Mostert appeared in nine games and tied the team-high of seven special teams tackles. He also stood out at running back when he got his chance after several injuries depleted the 49ers' backfield. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2nd after breaking his arm.

The team also tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agents linebacker Elijah Lee and defensive back Greg Mabin. Lee appeared in all 16 games on special teams as well spending time lined up next to Fred Warner on defense.

Additionally, the team exercised the 2019 contract options for Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson and defensive back K'Waun Williams.

The team also officially announced that they declined the contract option for veteran receiver Pierre Garcon, who appeared in 16 games over his two seasons with the team.