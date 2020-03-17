49ers tender Kendrick Bourne, Matt Breida

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The 49ers announced they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida.

Bourne, 24, appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season. He made 30 receptions for 358 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

He also saw action in the team’s three postseason contests, catching six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Breida, 25, appeared in 13 games in 2019. He had 123 carries for 623 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Breida also appeared in three postseason contests, with one start, and had nine carries for 19 yards.

49ers tender Kendrick Bourne, Matt Breida originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next