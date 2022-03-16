Daniel Brunskill has been a fixture at guard for the 49ers for the last couple of seasons, but the team isn’t using a high tender offer in their bid to retain him as a free agent.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that Brunskill has been tendered at the original round level. That’s the lowest tender and carries a salary of $2.433 million for the 2022 season.

Should another team sign Brunskill to an offer sheet, the 49ers will be able to match it. They will not get any draft pick compensation should Brunskill leave this offseason.

Brunskill has started 33 games over the last two seasons. The 49ers are already set to lose Laken Tomlinson as a free agent, so a Brunskill departure would leave them very short on the interior of the offensive line.

49ers tender Daniel Brunskill at original round level originally appeared on Pro Football Talk