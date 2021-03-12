49ers tender Daniel Brunskill, cut Ronald Blair

The 49ers announced they have tendered a one-year contract to offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, an exclusive rights free agent.

The team also released defensive lineman Ronald Blair III on Friday.

Brunskill started all 16 games last season. He opened last season as the starting right guard, winning the job over Tom Compton.

But injuries to Weston Richburg and Ben Garland forced Brunskill to take over at center.

He ended up playing 547 snaps at right guard and 558 at center.

Brunskill spent 2019 at offensive tackle, starting seven games of the 14 he played that season.

Brunskill also has spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad and he played in the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

Blair spent the entire 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing an ACL in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

