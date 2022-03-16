49ers tender Azeez Al-Shaair, Daniel Brunskill as restricted free agents

49ers tender Al-Shaair, Brunskill as restricted free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers signed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as an undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic in 2019.

On Wednesday, Al-Shaair received a significant pay raise with the team’s decision to tender him at the second-round level as a restricted free agent.

Al-Shaair is on the books to earn $3.986 million for the 49ers this season.

He can still negotiate a multi-year contract with another team. If Al-Shaair signs an offer sheet with another team, the 49ers would have the right to match or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Al-Shaair started 13 games last season and registered a career-best 102 tackles.

The 49ers tendered offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill at $2.433 million for the right of first refusal if another team were to sign him to an offer sheet.

Brunskill started all 33 games over the past two seasons. After splitting starts at guard and center in 2020, he lined up for every game at right guard last season.

The 49ers did not tender defensive lineman Kentavius Street, who becomes available to sign with any team in the league. The 49ers could still bring him back on a less-expensive contract.

Street, a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, played all 17 games with two starts in 2021. He recorded 27 tackles and the first three sacks of his three-year NFL career.

