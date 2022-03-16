49ers tender Azeez Al-Shaair at second-round level

49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be sticking around in San Francisco.

The 49ers tendered Al-Shaair, a restricted free agent, at the second-round level, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

That means Al-Shaair can sign the tender and make $3,986,000, work out a long-term deal with the 49ers, or sign an offer sheet with another team. If he signs with another team, the 49ers can choose either to match the offer or get a second-round draft pick from that team.

Realistically, there’s no way a team will be giving up a second-round pick to sign Al-Shaair away, so it’s safe to say he’s returning to San Francisco.

Originally an undrafted free agent in 2019, Al-Shaair had his best season in 2021, starting 13 games and recording 102 tackles.

