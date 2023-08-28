49ers teammates send Trey Lance genuine farewell messages originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It is crystal clear quarterback Trey Lance was beloved in the 49ers' locker room.

Shortly after the 23-year-old was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick Friday night, plenty of San Francisco teammates gave Lance shoutouts over Instagram to thank him for their time together in the Bay Area.

“My brudda [for life],” wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk wrote on Instagram. “Much love 5.”

“Go be you,” receiver Deebo Samuel wrote.

Other teammates -- like tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner -- shared a similar message.

“Go be great, Trey,” Kittle wrote. “So much ahead of you. Will miss your vibes."

Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who now is considered San Francisco's franchise quarterback -- the role Lance was expected to occupy as the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 -- spoke extensively Friday night about what Lance means to him as a teammate and friend.

“I saw him by the weight room before the game. He was out there talking to some guys,” Purdy said after 49ers’ 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers. “I was able to go over there and tell him I love him. And [tell him] how appreciative I am of him and everything he’s done for myself and the team. I told him I’m really happy for him. I’m excited to see what he does with this opportunity, and his career in the NFL."

It simply didn't work out for Lance and the 49ers. He now has a fresh start in Dallas and will reunite with his former teammates when the Cowboys visit Levi's Stadium in Week 5.

Lance clearly will be missed in the locker room.

