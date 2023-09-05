49ers teammates practicing patience with Bosa's contract situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa continues to hold out in search of a long-term contract, his teammates are showing nothing but patience.

Behind all the NFL’s bright lights and big plays is a rather ugly business side with odds stacked up against most players. In the rare occasions when a star holds significant leverage -- like Bosa currently does in discussions with the 49ers -- his peers understand what comes first.

“The biggest thing for me, being an older guy and understanding the business side of it, you have to understand that when you have these opportunities you’ve got to do what’s best for yourself and your family,” safety Tashaun Gipson told reporters Monday in Santa Clara.

Bosa, entering the 2023 NFL season on the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly is looking to land a long-term contract with an average annual salary around $31 million -- what the Los Angeles Rams pay star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald currently is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, and Bosa could be looking to reset that market.

Bosa's teammates believe the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is worth every penny.

During the 49ers' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Fred Warner sacked quarterback Easton Stick for a 10-yard loss. He celebrated by shrugging like Bosa and making a money gesture toward the cameras.

Fred hit ‘em with the Bosa shrug after the sack 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Rfn13aaSgK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 26, 2023

"I wanted to show love, so when I got my sack, I gave them the little shrug, the little Nick Bosa and you know make it rain a little bit because he's going to be wealthy," the linebacker explained on "The Warner House" podcast.

The 49ers will rest Tuesday but will return for another practice Wednesday in preparation for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While teammates want to see Bosa at practice -- as does coach Kyle Shanahan -- they are keeping the bigger picture in mind.

“Obviously, having a guy like Nick on the field with us is huge," Gipson said. "He’s the best defensive player in the NFL and one of the best players in the league. Having him here is a huge, huge benefit -- I think all [other] 31 teams would agree with that.

“But right now, we’ve got to focus. Whenever he shows up, we know he’s going to be who he is.”

