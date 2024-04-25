49ers team-branded license plates to be printed by California

(FOX40.COM) — San Francisco 49ers fans could soon receive a special team-themed license plate in California.

In a partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers announced official team-themed plates, which will be issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles and go into production next year.

The license plates are going into production after the team obtained 7,500 pre-orders, which is the required amount to become a permanent offering by the DMV.

The 49ers and the CNRA launched their campaign for the team-branded license plates in May 2022.

The license plates will include the team’s logo and the tagline that reads “Faithful to State Parks,” in support of California’s state parks.

A portion of the funds from license plate sales benefit the 49ers Foundation, the team’s non-profit, and the CNRA’s efforts to expand access to outdoor recreational spaces across the state.

Funds will also go towards programs that “expand equitable access” to California State Parks, other public lands, and cultural and historic places, the team said.

“49ers fans across California stepped up in a big way,” California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in a statement. “We’re proud that the 49ers will be the first team to establish its own California license plate to help young people get outdoors and to preserve our environment. This partnership with 49ers Foundation will benefit a broad range of communities and landscapes across our state.”

Complimentary plates are being offered on a limited basis, but once exhausted, fans can still purchase the license plates online. The plate will added to the DMV’s Special Interest License Plate list at a later date.

The cost for a regular plate is $50 while personalized plates are $103. The regular plate would cost $40 to renew annually and the personalized has an annual renewal rate of $83.

Fans who are able to get the free plates will not have the option for personalization.

Once the presales are verified, the DMV will begin the implementation process, which could take up to a year before production, the team said.

