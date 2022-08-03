49ers TE Jordan Matthews tears ACL, will go on season-ending IR

The 49ers on Wednesday got some bad injury news. Tight end Jordan Matthews tore his ACL in a non-contact drill and will go on injured reserve according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Going on IR now will end Matthews’ season and his bid to make the active roster as a tight end for the first time. The former wide receiver changed positions last offseason and spent most of the year on the practice squad.

His path to the roster was going to be an uphill battle against more experienced TEs, but his pass-catching skill set would’ve certainly given him a shot.

Matthews is the second player in camp to go down with a season-ending injury. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst suffered a torn biceps that landed him on IR.

The 49ers re-signed Matthews to a one-year deal this offseason. He was a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2014 draft. Matthews spent time in Philadelphia and Buffalo before making his way to San Francisco in 2019. In three years in the Bay Area he played in just four games, including one game where he played four special teams snaps last year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire