49ers TE George Kittle status for Week 1 uncertain after groin injury

The 49ers are already dealing with injuries with one of their start players. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters tight end George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and is day-to-day leading up to Week 1 in Chicago.

Shanahan said Kittle sustained the injury in Monday’s bonus practice and wasn’t feeling good enough to participate in Wednesday’s session to open the week.

Part of San Francisco’s transition to Trey Lance at quarterback involves him leaning heavily on the accumulation of talent around him on the roster. Kittle is a big piece of that puzzle in part because of his pass catching, but also because of his blocking ability in the run game.

Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft are the three TEs behind Kittle on the depth chart if the starter is unable to go. The club has until Friday to make a determination on Kittle’s status, and it could go right up to game time.

