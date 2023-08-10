49ers TE George Kittle, DE Drake Jackson among players out of joint practice with Raiders

The 49ers were missing a handful of key players Thursday during their joint practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan after practice said tight end George Kittle sat out the session because of a hip strain that will keep him out at least a week.

Defensive end Drake Jackson was also out of Thursday’s session because of a hamstring issue. His absence means more opportunities for the other DEs vying for the starting job opposite Nick Bosa. Bosa is still holding out while negotiating a long-term extension with San Francisco.

During practice linebacker Dre Greenlaw exited early because of a hamstring issue as well.

The severity of the hamstring injuries is unknown, but the 49ers are typically very cautious this time of year with soft tissue injuries to ensure a minor issue doesn’t become something long-term.

Greenlaw wasn’t likely to play in the preseason opener Sunday. Jackson’s availability for the game is unclear, but those reps would be extremely valuable for him if he is able to go.

