49ers TE George Kittle out 8 weeks with broken bone in foot
The never-ending list of players on injured reserve for the 49ers continues to grow, now with George Kittle heading there. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kittle broke a bone in his foot on Sunday against the Seahawks and will miss eight weeks. Kittle has been the 49ers’ best playmaker this season and Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target once again, catching a team-high 37 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns. This is a huge blow to San Francisco as Kittle could miss the remainder of the season, considering there are only nine weeks remaining