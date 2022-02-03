49ers' Taybor Pepper 'sick' over Brian Flores, Dolphins reports

49ers long snapper Pepper 'sick' over Flores, Dolphins reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Plenty of conversation has circulated throughout the NFL in the past day after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the league along with the New York Giants for what he alleges as racism throughout the head coach hiring process.

The lawsuit also includes, among other claims, allegations of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 NFL season.

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, who played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, expressed his frustration with the alleged incident on Twitter in a series of tweets.

Finding out that this was possibly happening while I was playing there makes me absolutely sick to my stomach. 2019 was the worst year of my entire life. I had NEVER thought about quitting football until that season in Miami. I have been filled w/ rage since I learned about this. https://t.co/ogXeTCTFsM — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 3, 2022

Iâ€™ve been quiet about my experience in Miami and still probably wonâ€™t go into details until my football career is over. Knowing that my EMPLOYER was actively trying to sabotage the season, again, makes me sick to my stomach. WHERE IS/WAS THE INTEGRITY. — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 3, 2022

Donâ€™t get it twisted, I wasnâ€™t a fan of Flo either so itâ€™s not like Iâ€™m taking sides. That entire experience was MISERABLE and I wouldnâ€™t wish my experience on my worst enemy. Thatâ€™s all I have to say on the issue. — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 3, 2022

The 27-year-old long snapper played for Miami for one season before joining the 49ers the following year.

Story continues

In the report that Pepper quote-tweeted, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that he spoke to a witness who heard of these alleged payouts to Flores.

Certainly, there will be many more details surfacing in the coming days and weeks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast