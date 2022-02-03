49ers' Taybor Pepper 'sick' over Brian Flores, Dolphins reports

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
49ers long snapper Pepper 'sick' over Flores, Dolphins reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Plenty of conversation has circulated throughout the NFL in the past day after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the league along with the New York Giants for what he alleges as racism throughout the head coach hiring process. 

The lawsuit also includes, among other claims, allegations of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 NFL season. 

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, who played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, expressed his frustration with the alleged incident on Twitter in a series of tweets. 

The 27-year-old long snapper played for Miami for one season before joining the 49ers the following year. 

In the report that Pepper quote-tweeted, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that he spoke to a witness who heard of these alleged payouts to Flores. 

Certainly, there will be many more details surfacing in the coming days and weeks. 

