49ers' Tarvarius Moore posts about successful Achilles surgery

Moore posts on Instagram about successful Achilles surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have not received a whole lot of good news over the past couple of weeks. Significant injuries to running back Jeff Wilson Jr., safety Tarvarius Moore, and offensive lineman Justin Skule will cause three important depth pieces to miss significant time.

Moore, who suffered a torn Achilles will miss the entire 2021 NFL season. After transitioning to safety from corner before the 2019 season, Moore has been an important member of the 49ers' defensive backfield.

His most memorable play was an interception of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

The fourth-year DB posted to Instagram following successful surgery to repair his Achilles.

#49ers @tarvarius2 reports on his Achilles surgery. The injury occurred at practice on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xAxzksKk2q — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) June 10, 2021

Recovery from a torn Achilles will vary depending on the severity. The recovery time usually is anywhere from six months to a year depending on if it's a partial tear or a rupture (complete tear).

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles in November of 2017 and suited up for the 49ers at the start of the 2018 season.

Moore will miss the entire season but should be healthy come training camp next summer if all goes well.

