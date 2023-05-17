49ers' Tariq Ahmad heard Ji'Ayir Brown praise at kids' jujitsu practice

49ers' Ahmad heard Brown praise at kids' jujitsu practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Even when 49ers director of college scouting Tariq Ahmad was off the clock, he received positive reports on the player who would become the team’s top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded up from No. 102 to No. 87 in the third round to select Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown. It was a move met with widespread approval in the 49ers’ draft room.

Ahmad was one of those at the team’s Santa Clara headquarters cheering general manager John Lynch’s selection.

“Oh, yeah, I was fired up,” Ahmad said on 49ers Talk. “We all were.”

Ahmad has served two years as the team’s director of college scouting. He spent the previous five years as an area scout.

It is common for individuals in his position to become attached to certain prospects during the evaluation process. Oftentimes, those players end up with one of the other 31 NFL teams.

But, sometimes, the stars align.

“Oh, definitely, it kind of goes both ways,” Ahmad said on 49ers Talk.

It worked with Brown, about whom Ahmad heard glowing reviews even when he was not expecting them.

Ahmad and Brown are from the same area of New Jersey, and Ahmad recalled bumping into someone who had second-hand knowledge of Brown's work ethic and character.

“He’s a Jersey guy; I’m a Jersey guy,” Ahmad said. “I was taking my kids to jujitsu practice one night, and a state trooper sitting next to me was talking about how his friend coached Ji’Ayir in high school and loved him. He raved about him the whole time.”

Moreover, Ahmad has close ties to some of the staff members at Penn State, and everything he heard from those individuals lined up, too.

“He was a guy who was easy for us to have a strong bond with early in the process and it works out in that scenario where we end up getting him,” Ahmad said of Brown.

Ahmad said he and most of the others in the 49ers’ draft room were unaware when the 49ers pulled off the trade that Brown was the target. But he certainly made his feelings about Brown known throughout the team’s draft preparations.

“I really enjoy our process,” Ahmad said. “We all get to communicate exactly what we believe. We all have our opportunity. Everyone in our building has an opportunity to state your belief and your opinion, and everyone listens.”

