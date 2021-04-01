49ers' target Mac Jones viewed as 10-year NFL starter by coaches, GMs

49ers' target Jones seen as 10-year starter by NFL coaches, GMs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mac Jones definitely is on the 49ers’ radar in the upcoming NFL draft.

Trading up from No. 12 to the No. 3 overall draft pick almost solidified the fact that San Francisco has their eyes on their quarterback of the future, and the Alabama star could be their target. And for more reasons than one … more like, 10 possible reasons.

Jones is a competitor, for sure. So much so, it appeared like every snap he took was as if he were playing in a national championship game. That’s something that could be appreciated in the NFL for … a decade?

“The other thing is, the buzz on him going early -- which I think is what we’ve all been talking about over the course of the past week -- it is real,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL.com. “Him going in the top 10, number three -- most of the people I’ve spoken with, seems a little high, but not that high where it couldn’t happen. The buzz of him going early is legit and based on the conversations that I’ve had with head coaches and general managers, they really do view him as a 10-year starter in the NFL.”

Just who Jones is as a leader alone shows that.

“He just sort of became a guy that players want to play for,” Rapoport added.

Wide receiver Devonta Smith, who won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, wasn’t originally going to run routes with Jones during Alabama's pro day, but Jones convinced him to do it. He’s just that kind of guy.

Jones also wouldn’t mind playing for the 49ers as he said it would be awesome to be a part of the team. He also possesses the qualities the team needs in a QB: Athleticism, accuracy, leadership and being a good play-caller in a hectic offense.

For now, if the 49ers select Jones, he could be Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup

The Heisman trophy finalist put up a stellar 2020, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. Imagine seeing that in the NFL for 10 years.